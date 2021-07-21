迪士尼首亮最新動畫預告片　台灣網友竟最在乎這一點｜Taiwan social media users praise cute capybara in Disney’s latest ‘Encanto’ trailer

【看CP學英文】迪士尼更於7月8日釋出第一部正式預告，配樂充滿拉丁美洲風情，色調多彩繽紛，隨即引發國內外網友討論，紛紛表示非常期待電影上映。

Disney released the first official trailer of its latest animated musical film “Encanto” on July 8. The trailer filled with Latin American culture and colors has generated numerous discussions online as social media users eagerly await its release.

許多國外網友表達非常喜歡主角米拉貝兒（暫譯），形象沒有距離感；然而臺灣網友卻是更關注海報的一隅—水豚君。

Many foreign social media users have revealed their fondness for the protagonist, Mirabel, due to her approachable image. However, the attention of Taiwanese social media users was instead captured by a capybara located in the corner of the teaser poster.

水豚在台灣一直是高人氣動物，台北木柵動物園2018年引進水豚就曾引發一波熱潮。此次從海報得知迪士尼電影中也能看到水豚的身影，讓網友又驚又喜。

Capybaras are a beloved species among the Taiwanese. The preference was explicitly showcased in 2018 as Taipei Zoo’s announcement about the introduction of capybaras soon went viral.

This time the appearance of capybaras in Disney’s latest movie once again, captured the hearts of Taiwanese users.

目前前導海報已獲兩千多名網友按讚，動畫版水豚的可愛模樣也讓網友紛紛表示：「終於有水豚出現在動畫裡」、「有水豚就按讚」

The poster has garnered over two thousand likes as one social media user happily commented, “If there is a capybara, click like.”

Another capybara-lover also commented, “Finally, capybaras in an animated film.”

此電影故事背景設於哥倫比亞小鎮，當地的魔法家族，成員各有得天獨厚的魔法能力，例如力大無窮、改變容貌、念力移物等等，但主角米拉貝兒卻是個例外。

The background of the movie is set in a small town in Colombia and features a small family endowed with magical gifts. Everyone in the family has a unique talent, including, super-strength, shapeshifting, and psychokinesis, etc. However, Mirabel is the sole exception.

迪士尼於去年投資者大會，確認《魔法滿屋》的製作計畫，隨後發佈30秒前導短片。

Disney confirmed the production project of the animated musical film “Encanto” at last year’s “2020 Disney Investor Day” and released a 30-second clip afterward.

《魔法滿屋》將由《動物方程式》Byron Howard與Jared Bush共同執導，並由《海洋奇緣》Lin-Manuel Miranda作曲。

Encanto is co-directed by Zootopia’s Byron Howard and Jared Bush with music composed by Moana’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

《魔法滿屋》預計今年11月24日於美國上映，台灣上映時間則只得確認為今年。

Disney is scheduled to release Encanto in the United States on Nov. 24, 2021. As for Taiwan, Disney has only confirmed the release to be in 2021.