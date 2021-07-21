連兵馬俑都能在天上飛！機械風箏讓古文化煥然一新 | Even chariots can fly when kite-making meets mechanics

【看CP學英文】 我們小時候都見過風箏也放過風箏，但對於製作風箏可能就不太熟悉了。原來兵馬俑的銅車馬也能做成風箏，輪子還會滾動，大部分的人連想都沒想過呢！

Kites, we’ve all seen them, flown them, but have never really tried our hands at making them, especially not transforming them to look like the Terracotta army’s bronze chariots!

但這根本難不倒八旬老翁張天偉，張師傅來自中國陝西，在風箏製作產業裡算是大師級的人物。

This, however, posed no challenge for octogenarian Zhang Tianwei (張天偉), a master kite craftsman and retired technician from China’s Shaanxi province.

張師傅來自風箏世家，父親在世時也以製作風箏在當地小有名氣。

Zhang’s father was a famous kite craftsman too, and the family has been making kites for generations.

「我們家可以說是個風箏世家。受我父親影響，就從小喜歡風箏。」回憶過去，張師傅眼裡流露出對父親的思念。

“Making kites is a family tradition. I am influenced by my father and have enjoyed doing it since a young age,” old master Zhang chimed fondly while reminiscing about his father.

張師傅從小就迷上風箏，他喜歡研究風箏也覺得它們格外的美麗，但他總覺得，如果風箏可以像天上的鳥一樣擺動著翅膀就更完美了。

When Zhang was a young boy, he was deeply intrigued by traditional kites and appreciated their beauty. Yet he thought it would be revolutionizing if kites were dynamic and could move like a bird flapping its wings.

然而，面對這遠大的理想，那時候還年幼的張師傅既不知道該怎麼做，也沒有資源去實踐夢想。

However, the young Zhang did not have the skill or the resources then to put his dreams into action.

張師傅年輕時曾學會如何修理手錶，也在螺絲工廠裡工作過，後來又在一家生產電器的工廠裡工作，他與機器為伍多年，對機械運作瞭如指掌，有了這些知識與技能，張師傅便開始一步步地實現自己當年的兒時夢想。

As a young man, Zhang learned to repair watches and even worked in a screw factory, before taking on a role at an electrical appliances factory. Years of working with machines equipped Zhang with the technical knowledge to work with mechanics and take the first step in making his childhood come true.

張師傅表示：「我原來是在工廠裡面做機械設計的。我在傳統風箏的基礎上增加了風力的機械轉動。」

Zhang shared: “I was a machine designer in a factory. My working experience enabled me to build the wind-driven mechanical rotation system on the kites.”

以兵馬俑的銅車馬為靈感的機械風箏，不僅讓張師傅深感驕傲，更代表師傅創作生涯的巔峰。

The mechanical kite, inspired by the Terracotta army’s bronze chariots, is Zhang’s pride and joy, and also marks the epitome of the master’s craftsmanship.

然而，這名老師傅並還沒打算就此退出風箏製作界。

However, the old master is not ready to take a break from kite-making just yet.

張師傅坦言：「我今年八十歲了，我就一直想創新，老想做新的東西。」他還說製作風箏最困難的「不是做不出來，關鍵是想不出來。」

“I’m already 80 years old but I still want to be innovative and come up with new ideas,” Zhang said, adding that the most difficult aspect of kite-making is “deciding what to do next, not how to do it.”

看來張師傅是下定決心要繼續鑽研機械風箏的製作過程，讓技術更上一層樓，他對於這個產業的熱忱，以及一心想要實現兒時夢的模樣都是我們年輕一代的好榜樣呢。

It looks like old master Zhang is determined to continue learning about the craft and keep honing his skills. His passion and determination to keep a childhood dream alive continue to inspire many youths even to this day.