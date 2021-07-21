Typhoon In-fa ‘less likely’ to enter Taiwan, heavy rainfall still expected

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Typhoon In-fa (烟花) has been upgraded to a moderate intensity tropical storm with the potential of bringing heavy rainfall across the country, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) reported Wednesday.

The good news is, In-fa is now less likely to enter Taiwan following a change in course, meteorologist expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) added.

As Typhoon In-fa approaches Taiwan, the northern and north-eastern regions of the island may expect rainfall, while central and southern regions may expect occasional showers, the CWB reported.

The bureau added that Typhoon In-fa was traveling west-southwest at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour as of 2 a.m. local time. A sea warning could be issued Wednesday, while a land warning may be issued Thursday morning at the earliest.

The CWB issued a heavy rain warning for the regions of Kaohsiung and Pingtung at 6 a.m. local time, cautioning against the occasional heavy downpour, lighting, and strong winds.

Wu wrote in a column for SET News (三立新聞) that “Moderate typhoon In-fa continues to gain strength and approach Taiwan. However, its path of travel is predicted to shift to the right without entering northern Taiwan.”

“The typhoon center is less likely to strike north-east Taiwan and more likely to pass through the seas north-east to Taiwan,” Wu wrote, adding that In-fa’s path remains “highly unpredictable”.

Typhoon In-fa is set to close in on Taiwan between Thursday and Saturday, bringing with it torrential rain to northern Taiwan.

The typhoon is expected to veer off beginning Sunday, leaving a south-westerly flow (西南氣流) in its wake.