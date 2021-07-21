Premier Su says supporting Taiwan athletes ‘priority’ during Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday said the priority is to provide Olympic athletes with support in response to the pending resignation of the Director-General of Sports Administration (體育署) Chang Shao-Hsi (張少熙).

The pending resignation came after it was recently revealed that upon departure to Tokyo Olympics, athletes were placed in economy class, while officials traveled business class.

The matter soon sparked debate online, which led to Chang tendering his resignation to Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠).

Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said on Tuesday that Pan had reported Chang’s resignation to Su but indicated that Su required the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) and Sports Administration to present reports and evaluate accountability after the Olympics.

Su emphasized that day that the Sports Administration had proved with several documents that they did endeavor to arrange business-class seats for athletes but decided to go with a charter flight for spatial purposes without properly informing athletes.

He pledged to clarify accountability after the Olympics on the matter while stressing that the situation was made more unacceptable as officials were occupying the business class.

Su also highlighted that the priority and also people’s expectations right now is to support athletes in all aspects, including accommodation and clothing to help facilitate optimal results from the athletes.