Taiwan reports 16 new local infections, 5 deaths, tally at 15,478

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 16 new local infections, 9 imported COVID-19 cases, and 5 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,478.

The new cases reported that day include 11 men and 5 women, aged between 20 and 80 years old. They began showing symptoms between July 12 and July 19.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 9 cases, Taoyuan City reported 5 cases and New Taipei City reported 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 5 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 2 women and 3 men. According to the CECC, they were aged between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 25 and June 29.

They tested positive between May 29 and July 7, and their deaths were reported on July 15 and July 19.

The CECC reported that among the 14,231 cases recorded between May 11 and July 19, 12,382 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 87.0% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, nine imported cases, all of whom are male, were reported today.

They’re aged between 20 to 80 years old and had entered Taiwan from the Philippines and Indonesia.

They arrived in Taiwan between June 24 and July 20.

As of press time, 15,478 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,250 imported cases, 14,175 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.