男女常用表情符號差很大？「它」榮登兩性最愛第一名｜Adobe Trend Report reveals different emoji use between men and women

【看CP學英文】 表情符號的出現意味著我們可以在網路上更有效地表達自己的情感，但隨著時代變遷，新一代網路文化和表情符號是越來越難捉摸了。

The advent of emojis has taken digital conversations to a whole new level. However, recent developments in their usage have made the world of emojis harder to navigate than ever.

Adobe 字體設計師兼開發人員保羅・杭特（Paul D. Hunt）近期針對7,000名來自美國、英國、德國、法國、澳洲和南韓等國家的人民進行調查，試圖了解他們的表情符號使用習慣，而杭特近日也發表了「2021全球表情符號使用趨勢報告」。

In a recent survey conducted by Adobe’s typeface designer and font developer Paul D. Hunt, 7,000 people in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and South Korea were asked about the way they used emojis, which eventually gave birth to the 2021 Global Emoji Trend Report.

報告發表於7月15日，剛好兩天後就是「世界表情符號日」（World Emoji Day），報告內容非常豐富，主要探討了人們對於表情符號的認知與使用習慣。

The report was released on July 15, in celebration of World Emoji Day (July 17) and revealed many interesting insights into the way emojis are used and perceived today.

首先，原來普羅大眾不分男女，最喜歡的表情符號是「喜極而泣」 （😂）呢。

For starters, the “tears of joy” emoji were ranked number one on the list of global emoji users’ top 5 favorite emojis.

另外，據報導，有88% 的受訪者表示，如果對方在談話中使用表情符號，那麼他們也會更容易同理對方。有89%的女性受訪者和87%的男性受訪者都這麼認為。

It was reported that 88% of global emoji users are more likely to feel empathy toward someone if they used an emoji. This includes 89% of female users and 87% of male users surveyed.

杭特在部落格裡提到：「表情符號能幫助我們更深入了解簡訊背後的情感，這就是表情符號厲害之處。」

“This is the potential strength of emoji: to help us connect more deeply to the feeling behind our messages sent by digital text,” Hunt wrote in an accompanying blog post.

報告也指出，相較於電話交流和面對面交流，有超過一半的受訪者更願意通過表情符號表達情感，可見表情符號在現代人的社交行為中扮演著「情感傳遞者」的重要角色。

The report also revealed that more than half of global emoji users are more comfortable expressing emotions through emoji than phone conversations and in-person conversations, which highlights the important role that emojis play in conveying emotions in modern communication.

不僅如此，現代人要討個好姻緣也要用對表情符號才行！

But that’s not all there is to emojis!

報告顯示，表情符號用錯了，曖昧對象可能也要逃遠了。

Emojis can also make or break potential romantic relationships, according to the report.

杭特在部落格裡表示：「因為不是面對面交流，所以就連原本魅力四射的人也很容易看起來很奇怪或很尷尬。」

“It is far too easy for even the most charming amongst us to come across as weird or awkward when we’re conversing digitally,” Hunt quipped in their blogpost.

「一個簡單的表情符號能讓我們更容易表達自己，而且還能在對話中展現自己的個性。」

“Simply responding with emoji imagery can make it much easier to express ourselves, and impart personality into the conversation,” he added.

那麼大家記住了，跟曖昧對象聊天時，切勿使用茄子（🍆）、水蜜桃（🍑）和鬼臉（🤪）,要多多善用「飛吻的表情」（ 😘）、「微笑加愛心泡泡的表情」（🥰）以及「眼睛變成愛心的笑臉」（😍）！

With that in mind, remember to use the “winky-kiss” face, the “smiling face with 3 hearts”, and the “heart eyes” emojis when texting a crush, and avoid the eggplant, peach, and “goofy face” emojis at all cost!