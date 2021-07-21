President Tsai thanks Tzu Chi for procuring, donating BNT vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Wednesday that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was grateful for the efforts of all parties in helping facilitate Tzu Chi Foundation’s (慈濟基金會) successful procurement and donation of vaccines.

The contract of donation was concluded between Tzu Chi Foundation and the government on Wednesday. Chang remarked that President Tsai appreciated YongLin Foundation/Foxconn (永齡基會會／鴻海科技集團), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), and Tzu Chi Foundation for their generous acts for the public good.

According to Chang, Tsai also recognized the administrative efforts of governmental agencies and believes that the public-private cooperation in securing more vaccine supply for Taiwan had showcased the solidarity against COVID-19 within the country.

Chang said the three donating parties procured around 15 million doses of vaccines in total.

All three parties agreed to consolidate the manufacturing schedule and to delegate the government for the overall planning, under which the three parties would supply the vaccines equally and simultaneously, said Chang.

He reiterated that the challenging tasks regarding vaccine supply still await despite the conclusion of contracts with the three donating parties.

He said the Presidential Office hopes for smooth completion of the following tasks with cooperation between all parties.