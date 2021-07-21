Taiwan AFA discourages bulk buying vegetables before typhoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Agriculture and Food Agency (AFA, 農糧署) called on consumers to not bulk buy vegetables before the incoming Typhoon In-fa (烟花), despite vegetable prices rising on Wednesday.

Typhoon In-fa has yet to come, but vegetable prices have risen. According to the pricing data from the Taipei First Fruits & Vegetables Wholesale Market (台北果菜批發市場) today, the price of a kilogram of vegetables averaged NT$40, a 20% increase from NT$32.9 on July 18.

The AFA, however, stated that the supply of vegetables is still stable. According to the market’s data, the total amount of vegetables imported to the Taipei First Fruits and Vegetables Wholesale Market today weighed around 1,275 metric tons, only a slight decrease from the 1,318 metric tons yesterday and 1,288 metric tons on July 18.

The AFA explained that the rise in price is due to the expected increase in demand for vegetables brought by the typhoon.

The agency also pointed out that according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局), the In-fa typhoon may bring heavy rain to the northern region of Taiwan, but the typhoon will have little impact on areas such as Changhua, Yunlin, and Chiayi, which are the primary vegetable production counties in Taiwan.

The AFA also assured consumers that the crops damaged from the June rainy season have regrown, so the vegetable supply is back to normal.

The agency suggested that consumers should not bulk buy vegetables before the typhoon arrives, and vegetable supply would be continuously observed in the next few days.