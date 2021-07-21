Keelung City hits pause on vaccinations in anticipation of typhoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Keelung City Government announced on Wednesday that it will stop vaccinations on July 23 and July 24 in anticipation of the approaching Typhoon In-fa (烟花).

As speculations initially ran wild claiming that the Keelung City Government halted vaccinations in defiance against Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) strongly refuted that that was the issue.

Lin emphasized that the decision was made solely in preparation for the incoming typhoon and added that the city government tried its best to come up with a solution that would be considerate to the public.

He explained that as Typhoon In-fa is predicted to approach Taiwan on July 23, Keelung City is due to bear the brunt of it, so it was necessary to formulate a contingency plan as soon as possible.

Therefore, they decided to cancel all vaccination appointments scheduled on July 23 and July 24, so the public can make early adjustments.

Lin added that the central government has also given free rein to local governments to make adjustments in regards to the typhoon in any way they see fit.

He explained that those who had registered to be vaccinated on July 23 or July 24 will receive a text message from the government to reschedule their appointment time on the Health Insurance APP or 1922 website before noon on July 22.

Those who cannot reschedule for some reason will be given priority in the next round of vaccinations and will be informed by text message when vaccinations resume.

