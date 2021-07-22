台灣男子一手打造籃球場！網友：聞到財富自由的味道 | Taiwanese man impresses internet with homemade basketball court

【看CP學英文】雖然國內疫情警戒逐漸鬆綁，許多體育館或設施仍然關閉或受到限制，讓許多民眾在家快要悶壞了。

Although the level 3 epidemic warning has been partially lifted in Taiwan, a lot of sports venues and facilities are still closed or subject to restrictions. Naturally, some have begun to gradually experience the effect of cabin fever.

然而，近期一名網友在臉書社團貼出了自己的解決之道，點出既然沒有公共籃球場，何不自己搭建？成果一出羨煞大量網友。

Nevertheless, a social media user shared his solution on a Facebook group, with a message pointing out that even if public basketball courts are shut down, you can still build your own! The result soon became the envy of many other users.

這名網友表示自己先是前往美式賣場購置籃框，接著在自家土地繪製場地線。

In the post, the social media user explained that he first purchased a set of basketball posts at an American-style retail store, then painted the court line on his property.

他在貼文中分享了自製籃球場的成果並寫道，「花了六個小時組裝、兩天畫球場，終於可以好好打球了」，可見為了在戶外運動透透氣，花費了大把時間與精力都是值得的。

He subsequently posted the result of his homemade basketball court and wrote, “Six hours of assembling, two days of painting, it’s finally the time for basketball.”

It seems that an opportunity to exercise outdoors and get some fresh air is worth all the time and stamina invested.

貼文照片中展現了球場繽紛的配色搭配藍天綠地背景，迅速吸引近六千名網友按讚，大家也紛紛表示：「什麼鬼，你家也太大了吧」、「我聞到財富自由的味道」。

The photo in the post showed a colorful basketball court, featuring a clear blue sky and green grass in the background. It soon garnered almost six thousand likes.

Under the post, one envious social media user commented, “What? How massive is your property?”, while another expressed that the court is an extremely tell-tale sign of “financial independence.”

爾後，許多網友相約一起在此處較勁球藝，這名網友也隨即無私地承諾疫情過後將開放大眾共享這座球場。

Following a number of users requesting to have a basketball match there, the social media user soon generously promised to offer public access to the basketball court as soon as the pandemic ends.