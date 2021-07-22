Typhoon In-fa expected to bring heavy rain to 8 local counties

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) issued heavy rain alerts for 8 counties on Thursday as Typhoon In-fa (烟花) approaches.

Due to the peripheral circulation of Typhoon In-fa, the CWB announced heavy rain alerts for the Yilan, Keelung, New Taipei City, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli regions.

At the moment, In-fa is traveling west-northwest from east-southeast of Taipei. The storm is approaching the eastern regions of the island, a threat to the northeastern and southeastern coasts.

According to the CWB, the percentage in which the typhoon will hit directly in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Yilan, and Taoyuan is 52%, 49%, 58%, 54%, and 42% respectively.

Meteorologist expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) explained in his column for SET News (三立新聞) that at 2 a.m. today, the CWB’s forecast map showed that as moderate typhoon In-fa approached Taiwan, it traveled north-northwest, passing between the Miyako and Ishigaki regions in Japan. He noted that the path of In-fa is still unpredictable.

Wu said that the rainfall in northern Taiwan will gradually increase, and mountainous areas of Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli will experience the most rain facing the windward side of the northwest wind. He added that the rain will expand to the central and southern regions of the island, and the temperature in the northern regions may drop significantly.

The edge of the storm will reach Taiwan tomorrow, bringing more heavy rain to northern Taiwan. When the southwest wind turns westerly, the rainfall in the central and southern regions will also increase.

Wu pointed out that by Saturday afternoon, Typhoon In-fa would depart northern Taiwan, but heavy rain would continue to fall in the central and southern parts of the island.

The meteorologist expert stated that In-fa will be far from Taiwan by this Sunday, but the south-westerly flow (西南氣流) will enter Taiwan, and the trend will continue until July 31. He added that In-fa would also carry residual moisture from Tropical Storm Cempaka until July 27.