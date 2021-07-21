Kaohsiung Mayor sends sweet treats to frontline medical workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) sent chocolate to frontline workers in Kaohsiung hospitals on Wednesday to thank them for everything they have done this past year.

“It is a constant battle between the pandemic and our medical staff. The frontline medical staffers who work at vaccination stations suffer even more,” said Chen.

He explained that he sent chocolate so he could thank all frontline workers for their hard work.

The kind gesture was well-acknowledged by medical workers, many of whom posted on their social media thanking Chen for the chocolate.

In particular, frontline workers from San-an Hospital (生安婦產小兒醫院) expressed gratitude to Chen by sharing pictures of the chocolate they received.

Some medical workers even jokingly commented how they were afraid the sweetness of the chocolate would give them cavities!

The Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital (高雄榮民總醫院) also shared a post adding that Chen also went to visit elementary school teachers to ask how they were doing in these difficult times.

He then sent chocolates to his colleagues in the afternoon. Additionally, the hospital mentioned that Chen was eager to work with the medical staff in discussing increasing the vaccination rates and achieving herd immunity.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Chen thanked all Kaohsiung frontline workers and hospital staff and announced that Kaohsiung has now reached 25.05% vaccination coverage which exceeds the original goal of 25% set by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Chen added that everyone should go get vaccinated as soon as possible.