Taiwan signs contract for 36 million doses of Moderna vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Thursday that the government has signed procurement contracts for 36 million doses of Moderna vaccines.

Premier Su said at the Executive Yuan meeting today that in addition to Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會), the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台灣積體電路製造) and Foxconn, the government has also signed procurement contracts for 36 million doses of Moderna vaccines for the fourth quarter of this year and next year.

Su also noted that domestic vaccines have been authorized for emergency use on Monday.

In response to the new progress in domestic vaccination, Su expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部), Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署), experts, and scholars for their help in providing scientific assistance to keep the people safe.

Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the Premier stated at the meeting that the three organizations have altogether donated 15 million doses of vaccines, and Su thanked the organizations on behalf of the government.

Lo added that the information regarding the specific schedule and pricing of the newly purchased vaccines cannot be disclosed at the moment.

The spokesperson also explained that the vaccine delivery time has been planned, and the government will monitor the delivery schedule.

However, as vaccines are in high global demand, vaccine contracts do not guarantee specific delivery schedules. Thus, vaccine buyers would need to comply with suppliers for effective vaccine procurement.