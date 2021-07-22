New local infection cases rise to 30 in Taiwan, tally at 15,511

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 30 new local infections, 3 imported COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,511.

The new cases reported that day include 15 men and 15 women, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 70 years old. They began showing symptoms between July 17 and July 21.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City and Taipei City accounted for 11 cases each, Taoyuan City reported 7 cases, and Hsinchu City reported 1 case.

Meanwhile, 4 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 2 women and 2 men. According to the CECC, they were aged between 60 and 80, and their infection symptoms developed between June 1 and June 27.

They tested positive between June 4 and June 29, and their deaths were reported on July 19 and July 21.

The CECC reported that among the 14,255 cases recorded between May 11 and July 20, 12,456 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 87.4% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, three imported cases, all of whom are male, were reported today.

Case 15601 is a young Taiwanese boy not yet 10 years old who recently arrived from China on July 8.

He had submitted negative test results and was tested again when his quarantine period ended on July 20.

His infection was confirmed today; he is currently asymptomatic, and the CECC has since listed one possible contact.

Case 15612 is an American man in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on July 20 for work purposes. He also submitted negative test results and was tested at the airport.

The infection was confirmed today, and five passengers seated within two rows of him have also been listed as contacts and are currently under quarantine.

The last imported case reported today (case 15617) is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who returned from the United Arab Emirates on July 20.

He submitted negative test results and was tested at the airport upon arrival, then sent to a quarantine hotel.

He began displaying virus-related symptoms on July 21, including coughs, dizziness, and a slight fever.

Health authorities tested him, and the infection was confirmed today. The CECC is still compiling possible contacts.

As of press time, 15,511 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,253 imported cases, 14,205 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.