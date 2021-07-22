東奧設紙床架為防性行為？背後真相揭曉選手恍然大悟｜Tokyo Olympics ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds true purpose revealed

【看CP學英文】2020東京奧運即將在週六舉行開幕式，此屆奧運在新冠肺炎疫情下艱難挺進，更是受到全世界矚目。然而，近期選手村的紙板床架卻成為話題焦點，網路傳言指這個床架是用來「防止性行為」，引發眾人熱議。

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will unveil on Saturday, and the Olympic Games have captured worldwide attention as it grapples with the pandemic.

Recently, however, there has been a lot of discussions about the “anti-sex” cardboard beds provided in the athletes’ village.

許多人揣測「脆弱的」床板與防疫規定有關，認為主辦方選用紙板床架目的就是為了防止運動員打破社交距離進行性行為。

Many have speculated that the “flimsy” beds are for pandemic prevention purposes and reasoned that the Olympic organizer resorted to installing cardboard beds to discourage athletes from breaching social distancing policies to engage in sexual activities.

事實上，早在疫情爆發之前，2020年1月時東京選手村的紙板床架就已經受到媒體關注。

As a matter of fact, even before the COVID-19 outbreak, cardboard beds in the Tokyo Olympic Village had already come under the media’s spotlight as early as January 2020.

根據美聯社報導，主辦單位表示選用紙板床架是出於環保理由，無論是紙板床架或是床墊，比賽後皆會回收再利用，也強調紙板床架能承重200公斤，由此可見，紙板床架的選擇並非防疫考量。

According to the Associated Press, the organizers clarified that the choice of cardboard was due to environmental reasons. In particular, both cardboard beds and plastic mattresses are recyclable and reusable.

The organizers also emphasized that the cardboard beds are able to withstand a weight of 200 kilograms. This implied that adopting cardboard beds is not a measure of pandemic prevention as recently speculated.

選手們近期也到了選手村中親眼見證到另類的床架，許多人也藉此機會實測床架是否如主辦單位所述的牢固。

As athletes come face-to-face with the unconventional beds, many decided to test them out to see if they really were as sturdy as advertised.

愛爾蘭體操運動員Rhys McClenaghan以影片紀錄自己實地對床架進行的實驗，影片中他在床架上大力跳躍，而床板依舊完好如初。

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan shared a video on Twitter showing himself testing out the cardboard bed. In the video, he jumped up and down on the bed without the bed collapsing.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

另一位墨西哥舉重選手Jorge Adan Cardenas Estrada也做了相同的實驗並上傳短片至抖音，短片中他一躍而起，以全身力量跳躍至床板上，而床架依舊沒有任何動靜。

Mexican weightlifter Jorge Adan Cardenas Estrada also shared a clip that showed him hopping onto the bed, capitalizing on the weight of his entire body, and yet the bed stayed intact.

關於防疫規定，主辦方已發佈了運動員手冊，其中明確規定運動員必須遵守各項防疫規定。根據衛報所述，運動員若是違反相關規定，有可能面臨罰款、失格、獎牌沒收，甚至驅逐出境等處置。

As for pandemic-prevention regulations, the organizers have issued a “playbook” for athletes. The playbook elaborately states all the regulations that athletes must comply with.

According to the Guardian, those who violate the regulations are likely to be penalized, including being fined, disqualified, having their medals withdrawn, or even face deportation.

另外，提供保險套一直是奧運選手村的傳統。根據衛報報導，自從1998首爾奧運以來，選手村便提倡安全性行為提供保險套，而2016里約奧運選手村，保險套數量更是破紀錄來到450,000個。

On the other hand, supplying condoms has always been a tradition in the Olympic villages.

As reported by the Guardian, the Olympic Villages have been offering condoms since Seoul 1988 Olympics as a sign to advocate safe sex behaviors.

The report also highlights that during Rio 2016 Olympics, the Olympics Village provided athletes with a record-high number of 450,000 condoms.

路透社報導此次東京奧運主辦方也維持此一傳統，提供150,000個保險套，但要求運動員「拿回家再用」。

Reuters mentioned that the tradition is maintained at Tokyo 2020 Olympics with 150,000 condoms supplied but that the organizers requested athletes to “take them back home.”

奧運主辦方訂定許多規定以及做法以求防疫，但以紙板床架防止性行為並不是其中之一。

There are many regulations and practices that the Olympic organizers have set in place to combat the pandemic; however, dissuading athletes from participating in sexual activities with cardboard beds is not one of them.