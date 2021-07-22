Epidemic warning level change to be announced within two days: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Thursday that they will announce the final decision of whether the epidemic warning level will be lowered within two days.

When asked about whether the Level 3 warning will be lifted, Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) responded that the government is optimistic about the warning lift, but the final decision will be announced within two days.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Executive Yuan meeting on Monday that if the warning drops to Level 2, all ministries would need to prepare in advance.

All personnel, venues, restaurants, and educational institutions would need to be individually assessed for re-opening, Su said. After the evaluations and preparations are finished, the CECC will announce the decision to the public.

Regarding the warning lift, the Director-General of Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Chou Jih-Haw (周志浩) believed that lifting the warning levels should be taken slowly.

He stated today that there are still unknown cases and cluster infections, so epidemic prevention protocols should continue to be enforced.

Chou added that the goal for the pandemic situation should not be to reach zero cases; rather, Taiwan needs to learn to prepare for emergency situations while controlling the pandemic.

He noted that the number of people traveling increased starting from the semi-lift of level three warning last week, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) will continue to observe the situation.

Chou also explained that the MOHW will continue to look out for the delta variant and increase vaccination rates to carry out vaccine procurement plans for the following years.

The ministry will also closely monitor the situation under the semi-lift and plan the next stage of epidemic prevention, Chou added.