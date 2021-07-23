老外看台灣／英國男曝定居台灣五大缺點　網友一看大讚：超有道理｜British YouTuber lists 5 disadvantages of living in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】近年來有許多外國人來台灣定居，也有越來越多外籍人士開始在Youtube上拍片大讚在台生活的優點。

An increasing number of foreigners have moved to Taiwan in recent years. It is now common to see videos made by these foreign YouTubers listing down the benefits of living here.

不過，近日一名英國籍YouTuber李大豐「逆風」列舉出在台生活的五大缺點，包含低薪、高房價、空汙嚴重、交通混亂以及買機票太貴。

However, unlike most, a British YouTuber Ta-feng(大豐) recently released a video pointing out at five disadvantages of living in Taiwan, including low wages, overpriced real estate, air pollution, traffic issues, and high travel cost.

這令不少網友感到驚訝，因為大豐是一直以來是出了名的「愛台灣」。

This surprised many of Ta-feng’s fans as he has been known for loving his life in Taiwan.

這位英籍YouTuber在台時與妻子相識結婚，已在台定居五年之久。他經常拍片介紹這裡的文化、美食及風景。

The YouTuber, who is married to a Taiwanese woman, has been living in Taiwan for 5 years. During his time here, he has made many videos introducing the local culture, food, and his trips around the country.

「就是因為大豐愛台灣，很關心台灣的未來和前途，所以才指出這五個缺點。」他解釋，也因此贏得許多台灣網友的讚賞。

“I love Taiwan very much, and this is exactly the reason why I made this video. I want a better, improved future for this island,” he said.

“This video gives us the opportunity to rationally discuss the issues we’re facing,” he explained, winning the hearts of many local viewers.

大豐認為，第一個缺點是相較於高物價，台灣的薪水實在是太低。若有5、6萬就算是「非常好的薪水」，但如果要買車、買房卻很困難，也會造成國內人才流失降低國際競爭力。

As he pointed out, the first disadvantage is the low wages compared to the high costs of living.

A salary of NT$50,000 to NT$60,000 is considered a well-paid job, yet this still leaves a long way to go if one wants to buy a car or a house, and may further result in brain drain and decreasing national competitiveness.

第二個缺點是房價太高，大豐直言：「已經到不可思議的地步」。

The second disadvantage is overpriced real estate. “The cost is unbelievable!” Ta-feng remarked.

如果有年輕人想在台北買房，得不吃不喝40年才有機會，就算有錢也只能買老舊公寓房。然而，同樣的價錢可以在國外買到獨棟透天，有著大庭院的家。

If a new graduate seeks to make a real estate purchase in Taipei, even an old apartment would cost him or her to work for 40 years without any expenses. The same amount of money could earn them a house with a yard in other countries.

第三是空汙問題，這在重工業聚集的南部，受地理因素影響尤其嚴重。

The third problem is the air pollution, particularly in the southern areas due to its geographical conditions and the industrial cluster of heavy industries.

大豐認為： 「可以吸到乾淨的空氣是最基本的居住條件。」

“Being able to breathe fresh air is the minimum standard of living,” Ta-feng remarked.

另外，他也提及部分台灣人仍有亂丟垃圾的問題，他表示：「我們如果要一個乾淨的國家，每個人都必須負起責任。」

He also explained that some Taiwanese are still littering. “If we want a clean environment, everyone has to be responsible for it,” he added.

第四點是交通混亂。大豐點出許多駕駛與騎士不遵守交通規定，甚至亂停車。

The fourth problem is the messy traffic. Many local drivers or motorbike riders do not follow the rules on the road and park randomly.

他也分享住在高雄時的自身經驗，常常被路邊的車輛嚇出一身冷汗。

Ta-feng shared his personal experience, saying that the traffic often freaked him out when he was living in Kaohsiung.

第五點則是台灣的地理位置，也是台灣人無法改變的。對外國人來說，要往返台灣必須花費不少錢在機票上。

The last is the geographical location of Taiwan, which is something unchangeable. This has troubled many foreigners as they have to spend quite a lot of money on plane tickets to travel back and forth.

同時，他也認為：「也是好的啦，其他一些不好的人不好走過來」，這種天然地理位置也可以保障台灣安全。

“I think this is pretty debatable though,” he added, saying that the location of the island also offers people protection from external forces.

影片一出，許多台灣網友紛紛留言讚賞「你講的很有道理！愛台灣才會講出來，台灣需要改善的地方」、「100%認同大豐的想法，也很喜歡大豐勇於表達台灣不好的一面，不像有些YouTuber擔心點閱問題，只說台灣好的一面而不敢批評負面的問題」。

Once the video was published, many local social media users praised his honesty as they commented: “This makes so much sense. Only those who truly love Taiwan would say this.”

Another fan also commented: “I agree with Ta-feng 100%, and I admire him for his courage to speak of this, unlike some of the YouTubers who only speak of the goods and put off criticism, worrying that it might affect the views of their videos.”

Ta-feng’s Youtube Channel 大豐大哥大: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMS5s_FAW_j8JRsUy2ewOA

Ta-feng’s Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cloudtravel2020/?hl=zh-tw

Ta-feng’s Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/%E5%A4%A7%E8%B1%90%E5%A4%A7%E5%93%A5%E5%A4%A7-116805226901753/