Taiwan unemployment rate hits 11-year high amid Level 3 restrictions

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS, 行政院主計總處) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate soared to 4.8% last month, Taiwan’s highest level in almost 11 years.

According to the government agency, business downsizing and closures have put another 72,000 people out of work while the number of first-time job seekers increased by 9,000.

The total number of unemployed people reached 570,000 in June, up 16.6 percent from one month earlier, DGBAS data show.

The situation is unlikely to improve soon, however, as authorities have indicated they would not lift all social distancing measures at once despite the decrease of COVID-19 infections to double-digit numbers since last month.

Even if the government plans to lift the Level 3 epidemic warning, it is too early to speculate about a job market recovery this month, the DGBAS said, especially that the graduation season is a negative factor until after the summer vacation.