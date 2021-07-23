Taiwan strives to reach 25% inoculation with another 36 million Moderna vaccine doses

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Thursday that the contract between the Taiwanese government and Moderna for 36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been concluded.

The news comes as Taiwan strives to reach President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) goal of attaining a vaccination rate of 25% before the end of July.

Su indicated on Thursday that the delivery of this batch of vaccines, Moderna’s second-generation vaccine included, is scheduled across the fourth quarter of this year, 2022, and 2023. Moderna also issued a press release regarding the matter through its official website on the same day.

As of July 15, according to the data compiled by the Executive Yuan and published through Su’s Facebook, Taiwan had already received 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccines, including 2.5 million Moderna vaccines and 3.34 doses of AZ vaccines from the US and Japan respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (台積電, TSMC) and YongLin Foundation/Foxconn (永齡基金會／鴻海科技集團) on July 12 announced their procurement and donation of 10 million doses of BioNTech (BNT) vaccines in total.

On Wednesday, Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) also purchased and pledged to supply 5 million doses of BNT vaccines. The three donating parties have agreed to delegate the government for the overall planning for this batch of 15 million doses of BNT vaccines.

Furthermore, Lithuania and Slovakia have pledged to donate 20,000 and 10,000 doses of vaccines to Taiwan, and the Czech Republic is currently in talks of donating vaccines to Taiwan.

In regard of Medigen vaccine(高端新冠肺炎疫苗), Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食品藥物管理署) announced on Monday that the manufacturing project of the vaccine had been authorized.

Based on the data regarding vaccination published by Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾病管制署), as of Wednesday, 3,068,120 out of 3,511,790 doses of AZ vaccines and 2,826,380 out of 2,978,680 doses of Moderna vaccines had been administered.