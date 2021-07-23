Czech Republic in talks to donate vaccines to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Miloš Vystrčil, president of the Czech senate, said on Thursday that the Czech government is in talks of donating vaccines to Taiwan.

Vystrčil said that the Czech government is planning on donating vaccines to Taiwan, adding that he had discussed the matter with Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech, and is optimistically awaiting the decision which will be made during the Czech government meeting on July 26.

Vakcíny z 🇨🇿 pro 🇹🇼. Po dalším telefonátu s ministrem zdravotnictví @adamvojtechano budu s mírným optimismem čekat na výsledek pondělního (26.7.) jednání vlády. — Miloš Vystrčil (@Vystrcil_Milos) July 22, 2021

Vystrčil visited Taiwan from August 30 to September 4 in 2020 for a six-day official trip. During his stay, Vystrčil said “I am Taiwanese” in Mandarin during a speech at the Legislative Yuan. His speech received a standing ovation from the legislators and left a strong impression on the Taiwanese people.

Prior to the Czech Republic, other European countries have also donated vaccines to Taiwan.

In June, the Lithuanian government announced that they would donate 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan, which is expected to arrive by the end of September.

In addition, as part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism initiative, the Slovak government also announced that they would donate 10,000 doses of vaccine to Taiwan on July 16.