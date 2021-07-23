First Taiwanese Olympic rower gains repechage chance

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese Olympic rower Huang Yi-ting (黃義婷) placed fourth in heat 6 of Women’s single sculls on Friday and made it into the repechage stage with a time of 8:04.59.

Huang is the first Taiwanese athlete to compete in Olympic rowing.

Olympic rowing is divided into five different categories. There are single sculls, double sculls, quadruple sculls, eight, and coxless pair. Each athlete gets assigned into different lanes.

The length of each race is 2000 meters. Each rower is individually timed in order to get the most accurate results.

In 2018, Huang won silver for rowing in the Jakarta Asian Games. In the previous Olympics, she placed 25th in her category. However, she is hoping to place higher this year.