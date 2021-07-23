Epidemic warning level lowered to level 2 starting from July 27: Premier Su

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Friday that the epidemic warning level will be lowered to Level 2 starting from July 27.

Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that an Executive Yuan meeting regarding epidemic prevention was convened by Premier Su this morning.

After the meeting, Su approved to lower the warning level under the pandemic guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), which may see industries able to resume business while following epidemic prevention protocols.

The CECC stated that they held discussions with local governments yesterday afternoon to draft epidemic prevention measures to lower the epidemic warning level.

The local governments mutually proposed population limits for gatherings (indoors: maximum 50 people, outdoors: maximum 100 people) and proposed new guidelines for food and beverages under restrictions listed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部).

The CECC noted that the process of lowering the warning level will be taken slowly as local governments would need time to adjust to the new protocols to ensure the safety of all people.

The premier explained that the CECC will announce specific guidelines for each industry in the press conference this afternoon.