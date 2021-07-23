Taiwan reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,535

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 23 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case, and 2 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,535.

The new cases reported that day include 19 men and 4 women, aged between 20 to 60. They began showing symptoms between July 10 and July 22.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 13 cases, Taipei City and Taoyuan City reported 4 cases each, and Yilan County and Kaohsiung City reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 2 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC.

Case 7734 was a woman in her eighties who had a history of chronic illness and had been in contact with an infected case.

She developed a fever, cough, and sore throat symptoms on May 26 and sought medical help.

She later returned home and was found dead soon after. Her infection was confirmed on May 29.

Case 14617 was a Taiwanese man in his sixties who also had a history of chronic diseases and had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive case.

He developed a fever, respiratory problems, and experienced fatigue on June 24, and sought medical help on the same day.

He was hospitalized and quarantined; the infection was confirmed two days later.

He died on July 20.

The CECC reported that among the 14,280 cases recorded between May 11 and July 21, 12,501 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 87.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case from Switzerland was also reported today.

Case 15641 is a young Croatian boy not yet 10 years old who traveled with his family from Switzerland to Taiwan on June 28 to visit relatives.

He had submitted negative test results and was tested again when his quarantine period ended on July 10; the test results were negative.

However, he was soon asked to quarantine at another place when his family member (case 15370) was confirmed to have been infected.

The boy was tested again on July 22 when his second quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and 2 possible contacts have since been listed by the CECC.

As of press time, 15,535 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,254 imported cases, 14,228 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 106 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 784 people have died.