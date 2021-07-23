麥當勞30年前菜單曝光！當年價格讓網友直呼：奢侈｜Taiwanese unearths ‘luxurious’ McDonald’s menu from 30 years ago

【看CP學英文】1984年1月28日麥當勞正式進駐臺灣，並在台北民生東路開設第一家分店，當時隨即打破麥當勞單週營業世界紀錄，至今近40年的時間，麥當勞已以許多不敗經典穩佔市場龍頭，同時也不斷推出新品引領風潮。

On Jan. 28, 1984, McDonald’s embarked on its journey in Taiwan and established the first branch on Minsheng E. Rd. in Taipei. The branch then immediately shattered the world record for weekly revenue.

In nearly 40 years, McDonald’s has been dominating the market with many unbeaten favorites while constantly developing new choices to set the trend.

日前，一位網友在臉書社團分享了一張老舊照片，說明其為「麥當勞第一張菜單」。照片顯示此分店為「麥當勞林森中心」，而麥當勞目前仍然在此處經營，但更名為「林森一店」。

A Taiwanese social media user recently shared an old photo, explaining that it’s “the very first menu of McDonald’s” on a Facebook group.

The photo suggests that the menu was from “McDonald’s Linsen Center.” At the same address, McDonald’s is still in business there, yet under the name “Linsen Branch 1.”

照片中可見，當年菜單上的電話仍為七碼，但台北市、台北縣（現新北市）、基隆市已於1998年將市內電話改為8碼，至少能確定此菜單已超過二十多年。

In addition, the menu contains a seven-digit telephone number. In 1998, telephone numbers in Taipei City, Taipei County (now New Taipei City), and Keelung City were restructured into eight-digit numbers.

From this perspective, it can be inferred that the menu has a history of at least 20 years.

關於品項部分，當時菜單上大部分餐點皆「存活至今」，不過這幾年來麥當勞不斷更新菜單，也造就現今菜單品項較為豐富。

As for the items on the menu, most of them have “survived” to today. However, McDonald’s has continuously launched new items on its menu, resulting in more variety.

網友在看到此貼文後對於當時價格最感到好奇，雖然當時價格與現今差異不大，但以當年物價來評斷，並非如此平易近人，許多網友也表示：「以前這個價格，算是天價」、「以前人家說吃麥當勞是奢侈的享受」。

After the vintage menu was shared online, many social media users expressed curiosity over the prices at that time.

Although the price doesn’t differ that much from today, many users indicated that this meant that the price wasn’t as approachable then.

Reflecting on the monetary matter, one social media user commented, “In the past, this price was stratospheric.” Another also added that enjoying McDonald’s was luxurious back then.

此張麥當勞歷史菜單一經分享，隨即引來超過10萬名網友按讚，並獲得超過400個留言。由此可知，大家都有一段專屬麥當勞的回憶。

The vintage McDonald’s menu post has since garnered 100,000 likes and over 400 comments, signifying that McDonald’s clearly lives in the heart of many.