Entertainment venues remain closed for Level 2 epidemic warning: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心) stated on Friday that after discussing with local governments, the epidemic warning level will be lowered to Level 2 starting from July 27 to August 9.

The CECC also announced epidemic prevention protocols for the Level 2 warning, stating that with the exception of eating and drinking, wearing masks outdoors is required at all times.

Additionally, real-name registration systems and social distancing will continue to be enforced.

For public outdoor areas, 1.5 meters of social distance must be maintained, and 1 meter must be maintained for indoor areas.

For gatherings, the population limit for indoors is a maximum of 50 people and 100 people for outdoors.

They also noted that wedding banquets and religious events can now resume, though weddings would need to follow the population limit for indoor areas. Wedding attendees will be prohibited from toasting their drinks with guests at other tables.

The CECC added that entertainment venues such as dance halls, nightclubs, bars, movie TV halls (MTV), karaoke boxes (KTV), salons, arcades, internet cafes, mahjong halls, board games halls, and more will need to remain closed during the level 2 warning period.

Other venues such as community colleges, elderly learning centers, study centers, swimming pools and more will also be prohibited from re-opening during the Level 2 alert.

The CECC explained that with the cooperation of all citizens, the pandemic situation in Taiwan has become more stable.

To maintain control of the current pandemic, they encouraged people to follow epidemic prevention guidelines during the Level 2 warning period to ensure the health and safety for one another.