接種疫苗後仍該配戴口罩？ 國外病毒專家回應了｜Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

【看CP學英文】隨著確診數不斷上升，許多人開始點出：接種疫苗後是否仍該配戴口罩？答案視情況而定，然而，在公共場合配戴口罩，就是替自己添加多一層防護，也能避免散播病毒，傳染給還未施打疫苗的民眾。

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising? It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected.

疫情警戒鬆綁加上許多地區仍有許多人尚未接種疫苗，全球確診數因此不斷上升。

An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world.

美國疾病管制暨預防中心 (The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) 先前建議，民眾若是已經完整接種疫苗，大多時候外出得以不配戴口罩，目前該機關仍持相同立場。

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations.

然而，美國CDC首長瓦倫斯基(Rochelle Walensky醫師表示，各地配戴口罩規定，應該參考當地疫苗接種情形以及確診數變化。

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there’s a surge.

洛杉磯郡當局近期就要求民眾，無論接種疫苗與否，身處室內就必須配戴口罩。紐澳良當局也同樣如此規定。

Los Angeles County recently started requiring residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, for example, and officials in New Orleans are urging people to do the same.

雖然新冠病毒疫苗得以大幅降低重症以及死亡機率，也能有效抵抗變種病毒株，但許多專家認為，目前仍無法完全避免感染病毒，配戴口罩仍然是明智之舉。

Though COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, some experts said wearing a mask is a reasonable precaution since it’s still possible to get infected.

配戴口罩更能避免病毒傳染，感染未達接種年齡之孩童以及免疫力低弱族群。

Masking could also help prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

薩斯卡徹温大學 (University of Saskatchewan)疫苗與傳染病組織的病毒研究員Angela Rasmussen表示：「我自己出門到公共場合依然配戴口罩，除了保護自己，也是為了整個社區著想。」

“Personally, I continue to wear a mask when going into public spaces outside of my household, both for my own protection and for the sake of my community,” said virus researcher Angela Rasmussen of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

范德堡大學 (Vanderbilt University) 傳染病專家William Schaffner博士則是指出：「高齡者或是體質較弱的人，一旦感染病毒便容易引發重症，對於他們來說，『多重保護』才是合適的方法。」

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said a “belt-and-suspenders” approach also makes sense for people who are older or have health issues and are more vulnerable to getting severely ill if infected.

他也提到：「我身體還算健康，但是也已經到銀髮族年齡了，因此我前往超市都會配戴口罩。」

“I’m pretty healthy, but I do have gray hair. So when I go out to the supermarket, I’m masked,” Schaffner said.