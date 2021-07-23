Tokyo Olympics kicks off amid fears of 5th COVID-19 wave

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off on Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital.

Unsurprisingly, the virus’ resurgence is clouding the anticipation for the Olympics, especially since Tokyo is going to be in a state of emergency for the entirety of the Games.

The Olympic host city on Friday reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases, down 620 from Thursday.

As the following chart shows, Japan as a whole is currently facing what looks to be the fifth wave of COVID-19.

As the following Statista chart shows, however, the seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks.

With the Delta variant taking hold and just 22 percent of the population fully vaccinated, health experts are fearing an explosive increase in new infections over the coming weeks.

With some Olympic competitions already underway and many foreign officials already in Japan, a cancellation of the games is not an option.

Still, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Japanese public isn’t too excited about what was supposed to be a celebration of the world’s greatest athletes.