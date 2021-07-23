Vaccination statuses of educational institutions to be disclosed: MOE

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that with the lowering of the epidemic warning level, kindergartens, childcare centers, cram schools, and sports teams below high school level can switch back to on-campus classes.

However, one of the conditions for educational workers is that they would need to be fully vaccinated, or they must show negative COVID-19 tests taken within three days.

Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) Chief Secretary Liao Hsing-kuo (廖興國) clarified that students do not need to meet the condition to return to campus.

To this, many parents wondered if the workers’ vaccination statuses and test results would be disclosed to them.

To the parents’ concerns, Director-General of MOE K-12 Education Administration (K12EA, 國教署) Peng Fu-Yuan (彭富源) explained that the government hopes to open kindergartens only if 80% of the employees are vaccinated, and the kindergartens will inform parents prior to re-opening.

The head of the MOE Department of Lifelong Education (教育部終身教育司), Huang Yueh-li (黃月麗) further explained that employees can choose between doing PCR tests or rapid test kits, and the vaccination and testing statuses of the employees would be disclosed to parents.