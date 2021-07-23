日本憂爆發第五波疫情　東奧不受影響如期開場｜Tokyo Olympics kick off amid fears of 5th COVID-19 wave

【看CP學英文】 日本東京再次遭受疫情衝擊，儘管人心惶惶，但2020東京奧運仍在週五如期拉開序幕。

Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off on Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital.

新冠病毒再次來襲，東奧期間日本首都將維持緊急狀態，難免讓人對奧運意興闌珊，也是情有可原。

Unsurprisingly, the virus’ resurgence is clouding the anticipation for the Olympics, especially since Tokyo is going to be in a state of emergency for the entirety of the Games.

東京的新冠病毒確診人數在週五新增了1,359例，和週四相比，減少了620例。

The Olympic host city on Friday reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases, down 620 from Thursday.

上圖顯示，整體來說，日本正面臨著第五波疫情來襲。

As the following chart shows, Japan as a whole is currently facing what looks to be the fifth wave of COVID-19.

《Statista》的數據圖表顯示，過去兩週以來，日本一週平均確診人數增加了至少兩倍。

As the following Statista chart shows, however, the seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks.

Delta 變種病毒在日本逐漸盛行，而目前卻只有22%的日本民眾已完成疫苗接種，因此醫療專家紛紛擔心日本確診人數會在未來幾週裡暴增。

With the Delta variant taking hold and just 22 percent of the population fully vaccinated, health experts are fearing an explosive increase in new infections over the coming weeks.

隨著2020東京奧運拉開序幕，除了有許多外國官員已抵達日本，還有好幾個運動項目也已經開始競賽，時至今日，要取消競賽根本是不可能的。

With some Olympic competitions already underway and many foreign officials already in Japan, a cancellation of the games is not an option.

面對這場世紀大運動會，日本民眾似乎沒想像中熱情。不過受到疫情影響，擔心疫情擴散，又無法現場觀禮，讓日本人缺乏熱情，也不令外界感到意外。

Still, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Japanese public isn’t too excited about what was supposed to be a celebration of the world’s greatest athletes.