Sisters to open ‘Love Your Selfie’ museum in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Holding her phone and adjusting it to make sure her sisters were in the photo, Kendall Walker took a few selfies inside their soon-to-open business.

And what better place to take a selfie than a selfie store, where customers can spend up to an hour in some 20 differently themed stations?

Walker, 23, and sisters Chloe Walker, 19, and Camille McCallum, 27, are opening Love Your Selfie on July 30 in The Mall at Barnes Crossing, in a space next to J.C. Penney.

The trio have never been in business together before, although they’ve had some grand ideas over the years. And each possesses plenty of drive and entrepreneurial spirit. Camille works at the business incubator at SMU in Dallas, Kendall opened a day care earlier this year, and Chloe has dabbled in reselling online.

It was Kendall who in March got the got the ball rolling on Love Your Selfie.

“I went to visit my sorority sister in Atlanta, and we were looking for something to do,” she said.

On TikTok, a selfie museum popped up, and they went.

“I came back to Tupelo and told them, ‘Y’all this was so much fun,’ and thought this was something we needed to do.”

They then visited several other selfie museums and stores to get a better idea of how to operate one and if it would be feasible to try it in Tupelo. After consulting with their parents, who were fully supportive of their daughters, they decided it was time to open Tupelo’s first interactive selfie museum.

“We always wanted to go in business together, so it wasn’t a big shock for them to hear what we wanted to do,” Camille said. “They were like, ‘Here we go again,’ but of all the hair-brained schemes we’ve had in the past, the selfie museum they really liked. My mom has been a long-time photographer, and my dad is really entrepreneurial, so they were really into it.”

The mall was the first and only choice for their museum, as it followed the model of several other selfie businesses that also were located in high-traffic locations like malls.

“We wanted to make sure it wasn’t out of the way for anybody to come to, and kids and families are always at the mall,” Camille said. “We didn’t look anywhere else.”

Customers will be able to reserve one-hour blocks of time for $25 and hour for adults, $20 for kids 12 and under. Customers can pay $35 to have a Polaroid camera to take with them, and if they want to have a professional photographer accompany them for the hour, it’s $100. Admission is limited to 25 people at a time.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the museum.

“You’ll have access to all the rooms for an hour, and there will be ring lights and different phone holders,” Camille said. “Of course if you come with your friends, they can help you take your selfies, and if you’re not comfortable with the ring lights, one of us we’ll be able to help you.”

Each sister has a favorite room: for Camille it’s the music studio; for Kendall it’s the phone room and for Chloe it’s the flower wall.

Neely Walker, who teaches at Tupelo High School where the Tupelo natives went to school, has helped paint some of the rooms. Contractor Anthony Carter is from New Albany, and he’s bulling the walls and props.

The sisters have been working daily on their space even while running their own ventures. For Camille, who lives in Dallas, the first few weeks were spent working remotely, but she’s been able to be hand-on with the project lately. She’ll eventually have to head back to Texas and continue working remotely, but the business will be in good hands in the All-America City with her sisters, as well as her parents. Kendall has also started hiring to fill a few positions that are open.

Love Your Selfie will follow mall hours, which are currently 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday-Saturday and Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit loveyourselfietupelo.com or on Facebook, Love Your Selfie Tupelo.