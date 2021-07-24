Judoka Yang Yung-wei claims Taiwan’s first medal at Olympics

By The China Post staff |
Taiwan judoka Yang Yung-wei on Saturday claimed Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics. (NOWnews)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) on Saturday claimed Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics.

The judoka fell to Naohisa Takato of Japan in the men’s 60-kg judo final, taking home silver — Taiwan’s first ever medal in an Olympics judo competition.

In an interview after the match, Yang described the experience of standing on the podium to receive his medal as “something I had dreamed of, but never expected to happen in reality.”

“I won’t give up because of this, my goal is to win a gold medal,” he added.

Taiwan’s third judoka to qualify for Tokyo, Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚), is set to compete in an elimination round of 16 in the women’s 57-kg category on Monday.

