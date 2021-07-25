W29 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】台灣於東京奧運獲得第一面獎牌、颱風烟花遠離台灣，台灣將正式成立「駐立陶宛台灣代表處」，三級警戒降級和國產高端疫苗獲得緊急授權。

Taiwan’s first medal of Tokyo Olympics, the departure of Typhoon In-fa, the opening of a Taiwan representative office in Lithuania, the lifting of Level 3 epidemic warning restrictions, and the granting of an emergency use authorization to Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine.

以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Here is our top five this week.

楊勇緯柔道奪銀 東京奧運台灣首面獎牌 | Judoka Yang Yung-wei claims Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

楊勇緯於週六為贏得台灣贏得2020東京奧運第一面獎牌。

Yang Yung-wei on Saturday claimed Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210724-2667819

中颱烟花海警解除！西南風接力襲 中南部今晚起防大雨| Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over the weekend

由於颱風「烟花」逐漸遠離台灣，中央氣象局於週六解除海上警報。

The Central Weather Bureau lifted its sea warning on Saturday as Typhoon In-Fa was moving away from Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210723-2664282

外交突破！立陶宛將設歐洲唯一「台灣代表處」| Taiwan to open representative office in Lithuania: MOFA

外交部長吳釗燮於週二宣布將於立陶宛正式成立「駐立陶宛台灣代表處」。

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced on Tuesday that Taiwan’s Representative Office will be established in Lithuania.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210720-2658662

中央宣布7/27至8/9日 疫情警戒調降第二級 | Taiwan lowers COVID-19 alert to Level 2, further ease restrictions

衛生單位將鬆綁對於社群活動的限制，將於7月27日調降目前疫情三級警戒標準至第二級。

Authorities will relax restrictions on social activities, starting on July 27 after the current COVID-19 alert is lowered to Level 2.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210723-2664087

高端疫苗專案製造獲核准！製造期間將每月提供監測報告| Taiwan grants EUA to local vaccine maker’s COVID-19 vaccine

台灣的高端疫苗生物製劑股份有限公司的疫苗已從中央政府獲得緊急授權。

Taiwan has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210719-2658479