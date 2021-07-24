Taiwan confirms 25 new cases, 2 deaths; tally at 15,558

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Saturday confirmed 25 new cases of COVID19, including 24 domestic cases and 1 imported case, and the deaths of two patients.

CECC pointed out that of the 24 domestic cases (12 of them were isolated at home or tested positive after completing the isolation period), 19 were males, and the other 5 were females, aged between 5 and 69 years.

They began to show symptoms between July 19 and July 23, 2021.

Regarding those domestic cases, New Taipei City reported the most cases, at 9, and Taipei City had the second-highest number, at 7. Taoyuan City reported 3 cases; Changhua County reported 2 cases, and Taichung City, Miaoli County and Keelung City reported 1 case each.

As for the two deaths announced today, they are two 70-year-old men with chronic diseases.

With respect to newly imported cases, case 15660 is a Taiwanese male in his 20s. He returned to Taiwan from Spain on July 22. He was tested for COVID-19 at the airport, and his infection was confirmed on July 24.

The CECC report stated that Taiwan has reported 1,894,957 COVID19-related cases, of which 1,878,146 cases have excluded COVID19. Of these reported cases, 15,558 laboratory-confirmed COVID19 infections.

Among the 15,558 confirmed cases, 1,255 imported; 14,250 people are nationals; 36 people are naval crews on the rapid combat support ship Panshi; 2 are infections on the aircraft; 1 is the source of infection is unknown; 14 cases of infection are being investigated.

A total of 108 cases (including 2 new cases) were removed from the list of confirmed cases. Since 2020, there have been a total of 786 COVID19 deaths; of the 786 deaths, 778 were from domestic cases, and the other 8 were from imported cases.