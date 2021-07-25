Angels' Sandoval loses no-hit try with 1 out in 9th vs Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Twins rookie Brent Rooker hit a soft, opposite-field double just inside the right-field line for Minnesota’s first hit.

Sandoval struck out 13, walked a batter and hit two. He retired the next batter after Rooker’s hit and then was pulled.

The Angels lead 2-0.

