素描高手也能教醫學系！《骨骼之書》成初學者救贖 | Sketch artist uses talents to bring skeletons ‘to life’ for medical school

【看CP學英文】日前以黑板作畫人體骨骼和肌肉結構在網上一夕成名的藝術家鍾全斌，於七月推出個人首部著作《骨骼之書》。

The highly-acclaimed artist Chung Chuan-bin (鍾全斌), who rose to Internet fame for his distinguished skills of art in sketching human skeletons and muscles, published his first sketchbook “Chuan-Bin Chung Anatomy for Artists – Bones” in July.

任職於高雄樹德科技大學，鍾全斌上課時會在黑板上詳實準確地勾勒出人體骨骼和肌肉結構。

Employed as a lecturer in visual design at Shu-Te University (樹德科技大學) in Kaohsiung, Chung would sketch the delicate bones and muscle structures elaborately on the blackboard.

授課畫面被同學拍下後，在社群網站上掀起熱烈討論，甚至紅到國外。

The tape of his class filmed and uploaded by students later went viral on social media internationally.

視覺傳達設計專業出身的他，因而成為極少數能在醫學院裡任職的美術老師，2016年成為廈門醫學院人體形態素描課程的美術老師，更接連榮獲德國紅點設計獎、德國iF設計獎，以及JIA日本插畫家協會大賽的肯定。

He then became one of the few that came from a visual design background to be employed at a medical school, serving as an art teacher for human anatomy sketch course in Xiamen Medical School in 2016, followed by a series of recognition from the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award and JIA Illustration Award.

他帶著醫學院的學生參加美術作品評選成績斐然。這位常勝軍成為學生的楷模，更有學生受他影響，立志成為醫學插畫家。

Led by Chung, the students from the medical school performed remarkably in the art contest. The award-winning artist has inspired many, with some students even determining to become anatomy artists.

他分享繪圖心得的的臉書專頁「鍾全斌 OB Illustration」更擁有7萬多名粉絲。

In addition, his Facebook page “鍾全斌 OB Illustration”, where he shares his artwork and notes, embraces a fandom totaling more than 70,000.

鍾全斌最新著作《骨骼之書》包含了繪圖工具、入門描繪技巧，大量圖解步驟，以及人體骨骼專有名詞。

Chung’s latest publication “Chuan-Bin Chung Anatomy for Artists – Bones” breaks anatomy art into step-by-step instructions for beginners, including a list of sketching tools you’ll need and professional terms of the human skeleton as additional information.

這本書是他歷時3年，總結個人17年學習及教學繪畫心得的第一本著作。

He spent 3 years finishing his first book, summarizing 17 years of learning and teaching experiences in anatomy arts.

他提到籌備此書前，一直謹記一位學生曾經對他說的話：「老師，其實我買過很多藝用解剖學的書，但每次都翻不到10頁就放棄了，因為完全看不懂，勉強記了幾根骨頭的名字也還是不知道怎麼畫，最後全部堆到書架上。」

Chung mentioned that, before he wrote the book, he had always kept a comment from a student in mind.

The student had confessed to Chung, “To be honest, professor, I’ve bought many books of anatomy arts, but I usually gave up after reading less than 10 pages through the book because I could understand nothing. The best I could do was forcing myself to memorize a few names of the bones yet still had no clue on how to draw them. I always end up piling them on the shelves.”

這些話讓他更加確定寫作方向，應以作畫技巧為主，包含明確詳細的描繪步驟與比例數據，而非大量的理論講述。如此一來，完全沒有任何基礎的讀者才能夠一步一步跟著示範畫出完整的人體骨骼。

Upon hearing this, Chung was certain that the book should focus more on providing detailed instructions with specific ratio statistics rather than bombarding readers with theories.

This way, beginners with zero experience will be able to finish a complete sketch of a human skeleton by following the steps one by one.

每篇段落結束後，鍾全斌都會加入一篇短文，闡述自己的學習心得，避免初學者落入容易迷失的觀念誤區。

Furthermore, Chung wrote a short article after each chapter, reflecting his personal thoughts and experiences, to help beginners avoid misleading problems that often discourage them.