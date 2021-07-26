Taiwan ranks 21st in the Olympics with 1 silver, 1 bronze medal so far

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan has done well in the first two days of the Tokyo Olympics (東京奧運); so far, Taiwan has earned 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal.

Taiwan is currently ranked 21st and hopes to do even better on Monday.

23-year-old Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯), also known as the “Paiwan Warrior”, won a silver medal in men’s 60kg judo two days ago.

In addition, Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎), who is only 19 years old, earned a bronze medal in women’s 57kg Taekwondo.

Today, Taiwan is hoping to win more medals since they have Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚) competing in women’s 57kg judo and Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) playing table tennis mixed doubles. Taiwan may also have a chance to win a medal in men’s archery.

China is currently in 1st place with 6 golds, 1 silver, and 4 bronzes. Japan is ranked 2nd with 5 golds and 1 silver. The United States is in third place with 4 golds, 1 silvers, and 4 bronzes. Lastly, South Korea is 4th with 2 golds and 3 bronzes.