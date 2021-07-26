Taiwanese table tennis duo fights for bronze after losing semi-finals at Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese table tennis players Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) were defeated by Japanese players Mima Ito (伊藤美誠) and Jun Mizutani (水谷隼) on Sunday, losing their chance to the finals.

Unlike their previous match, the Japanese players were quick to act in the semi-finals. Mizutani frequently attacked the corners, making it difficult for the Taiwanese players to counter; Ito also played with high accuracy and scored frequently with fast returns.

After losing 9:9 in the third round, the Taiwanese players seemed to have lost their tempo, and the Japanese team was soon controlling the game. After fighting for 5 rounds, the Taiwanese team lost the ticket to the finals.

After the game, Cheng posted on Facebook to apologize for losing. She also expressed that she enjoyed the match, and both players will continue to work hard for the rest of their matches.

The Taiwanese players will play at 7 p.m. on Monday for the mixed doubles bronze medal match.