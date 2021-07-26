Taiwan social media users praise cool ‘handprint’ car sticker

TAIPEI (The China Post) — If you are ever driving or walking around, you will probably notice some very interesting bumper stickers. There could be bumper stickers for sports teams, ideas, phrases, pictures, or even places.

However, some may be of more use than just to proclaim the driver’s thoughts on certain topics.

A Taiwanese social media user recently posted a picture of a very unique yellow bumper sticker online which featured a handprint picture.

He commented below the photo: “This bumper sticker looks so special. I’ve never seen anything like this. Does anyone who owns a car know what this is?”

Almost immediately, the man received several responses explaining the meaning of the sticker.

The picture revealed that the sticker said, “Need me to move my car? Press this sticker for 2 seconds.”

The social media user questioned others, “Will it really send a message to the car’s owner if I press on the sticker? Or is it just a normal sticker?”

After the post was shared, many responded saying, “If you take a closer look, you would see a wire connected to the sticker. The wire allows for the sticker to send a text message to the car owner.”

“If you press the sticker for 2 seconds, it will message the owner.”

Some explained that several car companies are actually beginning to place these stickers on their windshields.

If a car is ever in someone’s way, they can press on the sticker and the owner will be immediately notified to move their car.

The social media user was happy to see so many people respond to his post, adding, “It is the first time I’ve seen something like that. I feel like I learned something new.”

Some social media users later jokingly asked, “But who would dare touch someone else’s windshield?” while another said, “Would the owner’s phone ring all night if someone puts a hand warmer on the sticker?”