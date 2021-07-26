Taiwan nears single digit with only 10 new local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Monday confirmed 10 new domestic cases and 1 imported case, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,582.

The new cases reported that day include 7 men and 3 women, aged between 20 to 80. They began showing symptoms between July 19 and July 25.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 4 cases while New Taipei City and Taoyuan City reported 3 cases each.

The CECC reported that among the 14,359 cases recorded between May 11 and July 24, 12,603 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 87.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case was reported today, and according to the CECC, case 15688 is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who boarded a ship on June 22 for work purposes.

The boat docked in Taiwan on July 20 and all personnel on board were tested. At the time, case 15688 tested negative.

However, because 6 crew members (cases 15576 to 15581) tested positive, he was asked to quarantine by health authorities.

He later began experiencing virus-related symptoms including an itchy throat and was tested again; his infection was confirmed today.

As he was not in contact with anyone during quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.