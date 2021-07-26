Taiwanese men’s archery team advances to Olympics quarter-finals after close match

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwanese team for men’s archery advanced to the quarter-finals on Monday after winning against Australia.

The Taiwanese players Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), and Deng Yu-cheng (鄧宇成) faced the Australian athletes, who were the bronze medalists during the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In the individual ranking round on Saturday, Tang ranked 12th with 668 points, Wei ranked 21st with 661 points, and Deng Yucheng ranked 30th with 656 points. The trio shot a total of 1,985 points and played their first match against Australia.

The Taiwanese team shot 48:53 for the first round, with the opponent taking the lead by 0-2. In the second round, Deng and Tang shot “10”s one after another and won 55:53, making the score 2:2.

In the third round, Tang and Deng shot two “10”s in a row, but Australia shot three “10”s and won two points again. For the fourth round, the Taiwanese trio scored five “10”s in a row, and both teams were tied 4:4.

For the last round, each player took a shot, and the team with the highest composite score would win. Tang scored 10 points for his shot, followed by Deng and Wei’s 9s. Taiwan won against Australia with 28:27 in the last round, making the final score 5:4.

The Taiwanese trio will play against China this afternoon for the men’s team archery quarter-finals.