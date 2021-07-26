Taiwan men’s badminton double team wins against British team

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwanese men’s double badminton team won against Team Great Britain on Monday morning.

The Taiwanese duo, which consists of Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋), won against British duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, with 21:17 and 21:14 for the two sets.

Prior to the Olympics, the duo won three consecutive titles in the Toyota Thailand Open. However, the two players lost against Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for their first match at the Olympics.

The Taiwanese duo got the set point four times in the first round, taking the lead with 21:17. In the second game, the two had smooth cooperation, and they were able to keep a strong rally, winning the game with 21:14.

Lee and Wang’s next match will be against Indonesian players Kevin Sanjaya Sulkamuljo and Markus Gideon Fernald.

Known as the “minions,” the Indonesian duo is famous for its high speed and agility, and the Taiwanese duo must beat them to advance to the next level.