Taiwanese men’s archery team wins semi-finals against the Netherlands

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwanese men’s archery team won against the Netherlands in the semi-final Monday afternoon, advancing to the finals.

The Taiwanese players Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), and Deng Yu-cheng (鄧宇成) collectively shot five “10”s the third set and beat the Netherlands with a total score of 6-0.

In the last set of the quarter-finals, Tang shot “10”s three times in a row, helping the Taiwanese team win 5-1, beating Team China, and advancing to the semi-finals.

For the first round of the semi-finals, Tang scored two “10”s, and the Taiwanese trio took the lead. In the second round, Tang scored 8 points under the influence of the wind, but Deng made up for the point loss by shooting 10 points, winning the second set.

The Taiwanese team played steadily, shooting three “10”s consecutively in the third round, followed by two more in the last two shots.

Although the Netherlands also shot two “10”s, the Taiwanese team ultimately won with the total round score of 6-0, advancing to the finals.

In previous Olympics, the Taiwanese archery team was awarded one silver and two bronze medals, including the 2004 Athens Olympic Men’s Team Silver Medal, the Women’s Team Bronze Medal, and the 2016 Rio Olympic Women’s Team Bronze Medal.

Taiwan will be playing against South Korea, who were 23-time archery gold medalists, at 3:40 p.m.