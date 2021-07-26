No vaccination priority for Taiwanese students heading overseas: Chen Shih-chung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) remarked on Monday that it doesn’t make sense to assign vaccination priority to Taiwanese students heading overseas in response to advocating opinions.

Chen suggested that individuals are able to receive the second dose of the vaccine without an interval of 10 to 12 weeks if it conflicts with their departure schedules.

However, Chen also indicated it has never been guaranteed that Taiwanese students heading overseas could receive the first dose of vaccine in advance.

Chen suggested that the government offer vaccination beforehand from the standpoint of protecting students if their destination doesn’t supply vaccination or is at high risk of infection.

“Otherwise,” he remarked, “individuals might probably receive vaccinations faster abroad.”

Chen emphasized that citizens working and studying domestically or abroad are equal and that the government wouldn’t specifically assign vaccination priority to those embarking abroad as citizens within the country are still queueing up to get vaccinated.

He also expressed the hope that vaccination would be administered to all citizens as more are to be delivered.