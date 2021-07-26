Analysis | Taiwan race toward full vaccination must continue

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Scientists initially estimated that seven out of ten people would have to acquire resistance to COVID-19 for herd immunity to take effect.

The threshold, which has been revised upward since the start of the year with 80 to 85 percent quoted in some cases, is seen as the necessary condition among Asian economies to begin their recovery.

This race toward full vaccination has become increasingly urgent, knowing that the previous emphasis on preventing the virus from spreading in the community has partially failed despite the tough restrictions put in place in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.

According to Our World in Data, the share of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Asia has ranged from less than 0.38% in Vietnam to 29.44% in Hong Kong, which is far from the aforesaid targets.

In Taiwan, 0.96% percent of the population has been fully vaccinated as of July 23, while 24.73% has been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 which is impressive, yet insufficient. Full vaccination refers to all doses prescribed by the vaccination protocol.

Taiwan is for sure lagging other Asian Tigers — Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, even though the government’s recent procurements of 15 million doses of the Pfizer-BNT vaccine and 36 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are poised to boost its vaccination drive.

Yet, Taiwan’s public must keep in mind that it will take several months before herd immunity is reached and even longer before all restrictions on international travel are eventually lifted, not to mention the risk of another variant spreading in the region in the meantime.

The Beta variant, for instance, has some significant genetic changes that worry experts for making the virus even more infectious or threatening to the host — humans. The variant, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, was first identified in South Africa.

Against this risk, health authorities worldwide have recommended surge testing in the community to help stop the spread. That’s also the direction Taiwan should take to keep its edge on the virus while pushing forward with full vaccination.