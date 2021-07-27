Foreign travelers still prohibited from entering Taiwan during Level 2 warning: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Monday that to effectively control the pandemic, border control will continue to be reinforced.

The pandemic situation has improved locally, and Taiwan is going into Level 2 warning starting on Tuesday (7/27).

Nonetheless, to prevent the delta variant from spreading and imported cases from entering Taiwan, the CECC will continue to monitor the borders.

The CECC announced on Monday that foreigners who do not hold valid residence certificates will be deferred from entering Taiwan, except for those approved for emergency entry.

The CECC also noted that flight transfers in Taiwan will still be closed for all passengers. However, adjustments may be made if the pandemic situation becomes more stable.

Emphasizing that the global pandemic is still dangerous, especially with the rise of the delta variant, the CECC explained that these measures will keep cases out of Taiwan and retain the safety of Taiwan.