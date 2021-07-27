‌Fourth round of vaccination registrations begin Tuesday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行情指揮中心) announced on Monday that the fourth round of vaccination registrations will start on July 27.

It will begin on Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine registration platform, and the official vaccination round will then start on July 30.

A total of 1.44 million people have priority to the new batch of vaccines.

These people include anyone born before December 31, 1983, who had to cancel their vaccination appointments because of Typhoon In-Fa, or already received the third SMS message but has yet to get vaccinated.

The current round of registration will begin at 10 a.m. on July 27 and end by 12 p.m. on July 29.

The AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered anytime between July 30 to August 6. The vaccinations appointments will be scheduled according to the supply of vaccines.

The CECC reminded everyone that once they register under Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine registration platform, they will be notified immediately.

Once someone receives an SMS message confirming their registration, they will then be able to make their vaccination appointment, the CECC added.

The CECC also assured everyone not to worry because their registration information will still be recorded, so there is no need for anyone to register again.