圖文介紹東奧各國引網友怒　韓國MBC為不當配圖道歉｜Korea’s MBC apologizes for inappropriate images and captions introducing Tokyo Olympics teams

【看CP學英文】2020東京奧運於7月23日盛大開幕，各國運動員進場也依舊為今年一大重頭戲。

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics took on July 23 and the march of athletes was naturally one of the highlights of the event.

此次開幕式在韓國文化廣播公司(MBC)負責轉播，各國運動員進場時，轉播畫面搭配圖片與文字簡短介紹該國家。然而，MBC對於介紹內容的圖片選取卻引來廣大爭議。

The opening ceremony was broadcasted in South Korea by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), and when athletes were marching into the stadium, MBC briefly introduced each country with images and captions.

Nevertheless, MBC’s choice of introduction content received backlash worldwide after it was aired.

駐韓獨立記者Raphael Rashi在推特上表示，MBC介紹義大利與挪威，畫面上分別顯示披薩與鮭魚；海地運動員進場時，文字表示「該國總統遭暗殺後，政治局面混亂」，更是搭配暴動畫面；隨後甚至以車諾比核災照片介紹烏克蘭。

Raphael Rashi, a Korea-based freelance journalist, tweeted that MBC introduced Italy and Norway with the images of pizzas and salmon; during Haitian athletes’ entry, the caption read “the political situation in Haiti is perplexed after the assassination of its president” alongside an image of an upheaval.

As for Ukraine, MBC even chose an image of the Chernobyl Disaster.

When Haitian athletes entered the stadium, an on-screen explanation said "the political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president." When Syrian athletes entered, it said "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

韓國先驅報進一步說明，MBC先前轉播2008北京奧運就曾出現類似狀況。當時MBC以「國情不穩、長年內戰」介紹蘇丹，也以「致命的通貨膨脹」介紹辛巴威。

The Korea Herald reported that MBC received criticism during the Beijing 2008 Olympics with similar actions.

At the time, MBC introduced Sudan as a country that was “unstable and with years of civil war” and Zimbabwe as the one with “fatal inflation.”

MBC於7月24日發表聲明，對於選用不適的圖片與文字介紹各國，表達歉意，也說明其原意是希望觀眾能更快瞭解進場國家。

MBC on July 24 issued a statement, apologizing for the “inappropriate images and captions” as it introduced certain countries.

It also expressed that its intention was to “make it easier for the viewers to understand the entering countries quickly.”

We apologize to the countries concerned and our viewers. It is an inexcusable mistake. Again, we are deeply sorry and regretful for the mistake. July 24, 2021

MBC pic.twitter.com/eLJjrn3pJN — withMBC (@withMBC) July 24, 2021

我國在這一次事件中相對比較「幸運」。根據台韓事務獨立記者姜冠霖指出，我國運動員進場時，畫面上圖片為地圖，標示我國在東亞的地理位置，文字則是顯示我國首都、面積、人口、人均GDP、新冠疫苗接種率，同時也說明我國「半導體與觀光業發達」。台灣網友對於MBC如此介紹台灣，多持正面看法。

Taiwan was relatively more “fortunate” in this controversy.

According to Kaster Khu, a freelance journalist focusing on Taiwan-Korea affairs, MBC introduced Taiwan with a map that illustrated Taiwan’s geographical location in East Asia and captions that indicated the capital, land area, population, GDP per capita, and COIVD-19 vaccination rate.

Khu also mentioned MBC added that “Taiwan thrives in Semiconductor and tourism industries.”

It appeared that Taiwanese social media users mainly adopted a positive attitude toward MBC’s introduction of Taiwan.