President Tsai: Taiwan on target with 26% first-dose vaccination rate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The total number of people who had received at least one vaccine dose in Taiwan reached 6.34 million as of last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Monday, adding that the vaccination rate has now reached 26.05%.

This number is higher than the original target of 25% President Tsai set for the end of July, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center which confirmed that local residents who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved Sunday to mix and match the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., which received emergency use authorization (EUA) from Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 19.

President Tsai said she would like to thank everyone for registering their interest and making appointments for vaccination in order to protect themselves and their friends and relatives. In the future, the government will continue to obtain vaccines and carry out vaccinations so that the collective protection of Taiwan society will continue to rise, she added.

If you want to go out, please remember to strictly implement preventive measures such as wearing masks, using the government-backed contact tracing system and keeping social distances, so as to unite and guard Taiwan against the pandemic, she continued.