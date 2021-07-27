Taiwan government thanks the Czech Republic for vaccine donations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwanese government expressed gratitude to the Czech government on Tuesday for their vaccine donation.

The Czech Republic announced that it would donate 30,000 doses of vaccines to Taiwan on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked the Czech government on behalf of all Taiwanese people for their generous donation.

Chang noted that in April of last year, Taiwan signed an epidemic prevention collaboration agreement with the Czech Republic, and the two countries have been helping each other since the pandemic started.

He added that Taiwan donated supplies such as face masks and mask-production machines to the Czech Republic previously, and the Czech government advocated for Taiwan to join the World Health Assembly (WHA) as well, in the past.

According to the Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil (韋德齊), Taiwan was of great help to many countries during the pandemic, and the Czech government’s donation is in return for Taiwan’s kind actions.

In an earlier press conference, Legislator Luo Zhi-zheng (羅致政) also noted that the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic has expanded from the Senate to the cabinet, which is crucial for Taiwan’s foreign relations scene.