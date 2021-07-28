Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.

“It’s huge, obviously,” Boone said of Judge’s return. “Really excited to have him back. Has been feeling really strong the last few days.”

Both went on the IL on July 16.

The Yankees started Tuesday 9½ games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays.

Judge and Higashioka took batting practice on Monday’s off day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training complex, in Tampa, Florida.

First baseman Luke Voit, on the IL with left knee inflammation, took batting practice and defensive drills. He is expected back in the next couple days.

“I would say he’s very close,” Boone said. “We’ll have a decision here in the next day or two.”

Outfielder Clint Frazier, out since July 1 with vertigo, is undergoing neurological tests in Michigan. There may be an update on his status Wednesday,

“It’s a whole battery of neurological testing where he’s hitting and throwing and doing all these things,” Boone said. “I think there’s some vision things that they’re trying to work through. How he responds to different things.”

Right-hander Luis Severino, coming back from Tommy John surgery, will start a minor league rehab assignment or throw in a simulated game later this week.

Righty Michael King (right middle finger) saw a hand specialist and will not throw for another week. He was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day IL.

Right-hander Albert Abreu and outfielder Estevan Florial were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Reliever Clay Holmes, acquired from Pittsburgh on Monday, was added to the roster.

Minor league right-hander Yoendrys Gómez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot. He is with Class A Tampa.

